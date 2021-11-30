What I told Nnamdi Kanu – Orji Kalu

Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has reminded the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu that his actions and utterances have consequences for his people.

In a statement on his Facebook page, the Senate Chief Whip said he visited Kanu in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS), and met him in good health.

“This afternoon (yesterday), I visited my brother, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in DSS custody, Abuja. I met him in good health and care and we discussed as ‘Umunne’.

“In 2001 when I was governor, I made his father Eze Israel Okwu Kanu, the traditional ruler of Afara Ukwu and since then the family has been very close to me.

“I understand that Nnamdi has an insane amount of people rooting for him back home and I encouraged him to consider the consequences of certain actions and utterances for the sake of the same people.

“Even though my ideology and his ideology are totally different, God has made us brothers and we can’t run away from each other.

“I owe him and Nigerians good counselling, whether he and his family listen to me or not, I will continue counselling him as I have always done in the past.

“What we need most is a peaceful and secure society,” the former Abia State governor wrote.

His statement comes as Kanu’s lawyers allege that their client was confined to a tiny cell 23 hours a day without access to sunlight or any social interactions.

They claimed the “condition of his detention at the Department of State Services (DSS) headquarters in Abuja continues to be harsh, degrading and inhumane.”

Meanwhile, separatist group IPOB has continued its clamour for the release of their leader.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...