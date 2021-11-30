Jos Jailbreak: 252 escapees still at large

The Jos correctional centre, which came under heavy attack Sunday, has stated that nine escapee inmates were reportedly shot dead in the crossfire while 262 inmates escaped.

One member of the custodial squad died, while one of the bandits was also killed during the heavy exchange of gun fire that rocked the Tin City.

In a stop-and-search operation launched after the attack, 10 of the escapees have returned to the facility, but while nine of them were recaptured, one was said to have willingly returned.

It is however understood that the gunmen also escaped with their members in custody following the brutal assault.

The escape of the 262 inmates was confirmed by the spokesman of the centre, Francis Enobore, who said one official of the custodial facility was shot in the hand.

At the time of the attack, the Jos Medium Security Custodial Centre had 1,060 inmates comprising 560 pre-trial detainees and 500 convicts, as per TheNation.

Governor Simon Lalong has condemned the attack and praised the security officials for their timely intervention.

The governor directed that security be strengthened around all custodial facilities in the state, adding that the state and the federal government will do everything possible to prevent such attacks in future.

