 #GOAT: Messi edged Lewandowski by 33 votes to win record seventh ballon d’Or

Paris St-Germain forward Lionel Messi won the Ballon d’Or for a record extending seventh time on Monday night.

Messi, 34, helped Argentina win the Copa America, his first international honour, and has scored 40 goals in 2021 – 28 for Barcelona, four for Paris St-Germain and eight for Argentina.

Bayern Munich and Poland striker Robert Lewandowski came second, Chelsea and Italy midfielder Jorginho completed the podium in third.

Messi had already won the trophy more times than any other player and his seventh success comes after wins in 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015 and 2019.

The former Barcelona talisman garnered 613 votes to clinch the prestigious award – 33 more than Lewandowski who got 580 votes. Jorginho came a distant third with 460 votes, according to France Football, organsiers of the award.

Lewandowski, who scored 53 goals in all competitions in 2021 for Bayern, was awarded the Striker of the Year prize, a new award that was only announced hours before the ceremony began.

Paris St-Germain’s Gianluigi Donnarumma, who helped Italy win Euro 2020, won the Yashin Trophy for best goalkeeper, while Champions League winners Chelsea were named Club of the Year.

Barcelona midfielder Pedri, 19, won the Kopa Trophy for the best player aged under 21.

