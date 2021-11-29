Ex-Eagles coach, Jo Bonfrere, tipped for shock return to the team

Jo Bonfrère is reportedly poised to make a shock return to the Super Eagles after he formally submitted his application to the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

This was revealed by the Eagles’ former media officer and renowned journalist, Colin Udoh.

Udoh also claimed current handler, Gernot Rohr, is close to being fired by the NFF, who are presently negotiating a pay-off with the German tactician.

“The NFF is currently in the process of paying off current coach Gernot Rohr to terminate his contract while interviewing candidates for the job,” Udoh tweeted.

Bonfrere is familiar with the Super Eagles, having served as the team’s coach on two occasions and as an assistant in another stint.

He served as Super Eagles assistant coach under Clemence Westerhof at the 1994 World Cup before leading the Dream Team to the gold medal in the football event of the Atlanta 1996 Olympics.

He left his role after the Olympics but returned in 1999 to lead Nigeria to a second-place finish at the 2000 Africa Cup of Nations, though he would be fired the following year following a stuttering start to the qualifiers for the 2002 World Cup.

