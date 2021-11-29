Hajj-bound woman excretes 80 pellets of cocaine at Abuja Airport

A woman heading to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia for Umrah (Lesser Hajj) has been arrested by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA) in Abuja.

A statement signed on Monday by NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, said the woman was arrested for ingesting 80 pellets of cocaine.

“The 46-year-old Mrs. Adisa Afusat Olayinka who lives in Ibafo, Ogun state hails from Ilorin, in Ilorin East Local Government Area of Kwara State.

“She was arrested on Wednesday 24th November at the boarding screening area of the airport during an outward clearance of Qatar Airways flight 1418. She was subsequently taken into custody where she excreted 80 pellets of the illicit drug between Wednesday and Saturday, 27th Nov,” the statement read in part.

NDLEA investigation reveals that the suspect saved N2.5million over a period of one year to buy the drugs in bits from six different people at Akala, Mushin area of Lagos.

“She said she was encouraged to traffic the drugs by a woman she met during her last Umrah trip to Saudi Arabia in 2019. She added that she needed to raise N7million for In Vitro fertilization (IVF) treatment due to pressure from people because she’s been married for 28 years without a child due to fertility challenges.”

Meanwhile, another trafficker, Inusa Abdulrazaki was arrested with 101 wraps of Heroin weighing 1.3 kilograms on Friday 19th Nov. at Gate C -Departure hall of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA, Ikeja, Lagos.

According to the statement, Abdulrazaki was arrested on his way to Italy via Istanbul on Turkish Airlines.

“The drugs were concealed inside cassava flour popularly called gari. The following day Saturday 20th Nov, NDLEA operatives at the airport during a routine cargo search at NAHCO export shed intercepted an abandoned consignment of khat 17.90kg.”

While commending the officers and men of the NAIA and MMIA commands, Chairman/Chief Executive of NDLEA, Mohammed Buba Marwa urged them to always stay two steps ahead of the drug cartels.

