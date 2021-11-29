Messi or Lewandowski…who will win the 2021 Ballon d’Or?

It’s ballon d’Or day again, and the football world pauses for that rare occasion where the individual supersedes the whole.

Away from the pitches tonight, all eyes will be at the Théâtre du Châtelet, Paris, venue of the 2021 ballon d’Or, for the coronation of the latest king of the beautiful game.

While there’s a long list of contenders for the coveted prize – a 30-man nominees list was released in October – two names feature prominently on the lips of fans and pundits alike: Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski after another stellar year in front of goal.

Bayern Munich forward Lewandowski genuinely threatens to deny Messi a record-extending seventh Ballon d’Or title.

The prolific Poland striker pilfered a Bundesliga record 41 goals in just 29 games last season to eclipse the long-standing mark set by the late Gerd Mueller.

Lewandowski, 33, also scooped FIFA’s prize for best male player of 2020 and has the backing of both coach Julian Nagelsmann and Bayern team-mate Thomas Mueller after a prolific start to the new campaign.

“‘Lewy’ has to win the thing on Monday when you see the way he is playing at the moment,” Mueller said of a player who has already scored 25 times in 20 appearances this season.

Messi and eternal rival Cristiano Ronaldo have combined to win 11 of the past 12 editions of the Ballon d’Or, the lone exception in 2018 when Luka Modric helped Real Madrid to another Champions League triumph and inspired Croatia to the World Cup final.

“Robert deserves to win it, because in my view he has been more unbelievably consistent than any other player,” Nagelsmann said last month in an interview with Munich newspaper Abendzeitung.

While Messi has endured a stop-start beginning to life at Paris Saint-Germain, the Argentine bagged 30 league goals in his farewell season at Barcelona and also won the Copa del Rey.

But perhaps his biggest claim to the prize was a first major international trophy in July, as Argentina beat rivals Brazil to win the Copa America at the Maracana — ending the country’s 28-year wait for the title.

“My biggest prize was what I was able to achieve with the national team,” Messi told Catalan daily Sport recently.

“After having fought and fought so much for that achievement, it was the best given all that it cost.

“If the Ballon d’Or were to arrive, it would be extraordinary for what it would mean to win one more. The seventh would be crazy.”

There are claims for Cristiano Ronaldo, after his positive start to life at Manchester United following his return to England, Jorginho – who won the Champions League and European Championship with Chelsea and Italy respectively last season and Karim Benzema, who has been on stellar form for Real Madrid.

But they have to be considered as outsiders for Monday night’s gig with Messi and Lewandowski the frontrunners.

If Lewa scoops the prize, it’ll be fitting reward for the ruthless goal machine after being controversially denied what was a cinch in the pandemic-ravaged 2020 when the award was cancelled.

Were Messi to lift an unprecedented seventh gong, like he said…’it would be crazy’.

Fingers crossed for tonight’s event.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...