Jorginho penalty earns Chelsea draw against United

Manchester United fought to a battling point against Premier League leaders Chelsea after their tie ended 1-1 at Stamford Bridge Sunday.

United, under still under the caretaker charge of Michael Carrick with interim manager Ralf Ragnick’s appointment expected to be confirmed imminently, kept Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench and mounted a largely rearguard action until Jadon Sancho hit Chelsea on the break five minutes after half-time.

Sancho pounced on poor control from Jorginho to race clear and beat Edouard Mendy with a composed finish from a swift counterattack.

Jorginho atoned for his error when he equalised from the spot in the 69th minute after Aaron Wan-Bissaka fouled Thiago Silva.

The visitors saw out the remainder of the tie in relative comfort apart from a big late chance for defender Antonio Rudiger.

The result leaves Chelsea top of the table by one point while Man United remain five points adrift of the Champions League places.

