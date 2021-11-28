Pro-Buahri activist, Kenechukwu Okeke’s killer arrested

The Anambra State Police Command has arrested one Chiadiobi, a butcher at Tarzan market, Nkpor, Anambra State, over the killing of Kenechukwu Okeke, a supporter of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The controversial Buhari supporter, who put up a vicious opposition against the #EndSARS campaign, was killed by yet-to-be-identified attackers in Anambra State after a dispute at his home.

Daily Post reports that Okeke was macheted by some assailants numbering seven.

The Anambra State Police Command’s Spokesperson, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the arrest of Chiadiobi weekend.

Police spokesman, Ikenga, said the state police commissioner, Mr Echeng Eworo, gave an order for the suspect to be arrested and questioned over the death of Okeke.

Although details of the arrest are still sketchy, Ikenga said the suspect had discarded his phone number and gone into hiding when it dawned on him that the killing of Okeke had become public but he was later smoked out by police operatives.

“He is now helping police authorities with its investigations,” the police spokesman said.

