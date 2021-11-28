EndSARS: SERAP sues Buhari, seeks arrest of indicted security personnel

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has asked the Federal High Court in Abuja to compel President Muhammadu Buhari to effect the arrest of security operatives involved in the shooting of peaceful #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki tollgate, and police brutality cases.

Young Nigerians had converged at the Lekki tollgate on October 20, 2020, demanding good governance in the country and an end to police brutality before they were reportedly shot at by security operatives, as confirmed by the report of the probe panel released earlier this month.

SERAP in a statement on Sunday by its Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, said the lawsuit was filed in collaboration with 116 concerned Nigerians.

It asks the court to “direct and compel President Muhammadu Buhari to take immediate steps to ensure the arrest of soldiers and police officers indicted by the Lagos #EndSARS panel report for the shooting of peaceful protesters at the Lekki toll-gate, and police brutality cases.”

In the suit number FHC/ABJ/CS/1482/2021 filed last Friday, SERAP is also asking the court to “direct and compel President Buhari to bring to justice anyone suspected to be responsible for the shooting of peaceful protesters, and to ensure access to justice and effective remedies for victims, including adequate compensation.”

SERAP noted that the failure to promptly arrest, and bring to justice those suspected to be responsible for the shooting of peaceful protesters, and to ensure access to justice and effective remedies for victims and their families amounts to a travesty of justice, as justice delayed is justice denied.

Joined in the suit as Respondent is the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Mr Abubakar Malami, SAN.

