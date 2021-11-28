Gov Matawalle lifts telecoms ban in Zamfara

Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State has announced that the ban on telecommunication networks will be lifted on Tuesday.

The telecommunication services were disrupted in the state on September 4 as part of measures to contain the raging armed banditry and kidnapping plaguing the state.

However the services were restored to Gusau, the state capital a month later.

And now Daily Trust reports that speaking during the election of the executive council members of the All Progressive Congress at the state party congress, Matawalle said telecommunication services would be restored and the ban on weekly market activities would be lifted.

“From the information we have gotten, there is clear reduction in the surge of crimes in our communities and by Monday or Tuesday, everyone in our communities would be able to communicate with the outside world.

“We are taking right steps to ensure the criminals have no breathing space. If we are suffering, they are suffering too. The social and economic well-being of the people affected by our measures will be normalised,” Matawalle said.

Despite the ban on telecommunications in parts of Zamfara, the attacks did not abate as bandits started collecting levies and taxes from communities and abducting those who refused to pay them.

Gov Matawalle’s decision comes days after the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) approved the immediate restoration of telecommunications services for communities in Kaduna State where they had initially been shut down.

The state government had lifted its two-month ban on mobile phone services following increased attacks by bandits along the Kaduna-Abuja Road.

