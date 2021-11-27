Rampant Reds put four past Saints

Diogo Jota scored twice as Liverpool hammered Southampton 4-0 to move up to second in the Premier League, one point behind leaders Chelsea.

Southampton came to Anfield with an attacking intent they were punished after less than two minutes when Andrew Robertson was allowed to get away down the flank and cross for Jota to poke in.

The reds doubled their lead just after the half-hour mark when the unmarked Jota tapped in from Mohamed Salah’s square ball after good link-up play between the Egypt international and club captain Jordan Henderson.

Jurgen Klopp’s men got a third goal a few minutes later when the visitors failed to clear their lines properly and Thiago Alcantara punished them with a deflected strike for his second goal in as many games.

The half-time interval provided only a brief respite and Liverpool made it 4-0 soon after the restart as Virgil van Dijk fired in from a corner.

Jota almost completed his hat-trick midway through the second half but stabbed just wide as Southampton kept the damage to four goals.

