FG lifts ban on Emirates Airlines

The Federal government has lifted the ban placed on Emirates Airlines in the wake of the COVID-19 travel requirements on Nigerian passengers.

Ten months after government announced a ban on the airline, Hadi Sirika, Minister of Aviation, said Emirates had eased some of its travelling conditions for Nigeria.

Sirika added that the lifting of the ban is a product of lengthy negotiations between Nigeria and the airline.

“Today, we received communications from Emirates removing some of the conditions for travelling for which we had concerns,” he said.

“Having done that, it is necessary to lift the ban on Emirates.

“This subsequent lifting of the ban is a product of lengthy negotiations between us and them,” he added.

