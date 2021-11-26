BREAKING: Kaduna lifts ban on telecom services

The Kaduna State Government has lifted its two-month ban on mobile phone services following persistent attacks by bandits along the Kaduna-Abuja Road.

The State Government through the Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, announced the development on Friday, saying the relevant government agency in charge of telecommunications had been directed to lift the ban.

However, Aruwan said other measures initiated to tackle banditry like the ban on motorcycles, weekly markets, selling of fuel in kegs would remain in force.

In a bid to contain the mayhem caused by bandits and other armed Fulani militia, the state government had asked telecommunications firms to suspend their services in the state from September 30.

But despite the ban, bandits continued to wreak havoc across the state, killing, kidnapping and sacking communities.

