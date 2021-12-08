‘42 persons roasted alive in Sokoto yet no outrage’ – Shehu Sani laments state of insecurity

Senator Shehu Sani has lamented the failure of the current government in tackling security challenges bedeviling the country.

Sani, who represented the Kaduna Central during the 8th National Assembly, said this in a post on his verified Facebook page while reacting to the killing of about 42 persons in Sokoto State recently.

According to him, the barbaric incident would have triggered outrage if it were the previous government.

He accused those who have opted to remain silent in the face of brutal assault on the populace in the north of complicity.

“Forty two people were gruesomely killed and roasted in Sokoto. This is an atrocity that could have triggered an outrage and utter condemnation of the failure of the Government, if it had happened under the previous administration.

“Those who are silent are same as those who are indifferent; those who are indifferent are same as those who perpetrated that crime.

“Nowhere in the World are human lives so cheap, dispensable and disposable,” his post read.

Armed bandits on Tuesday ambushed some travellers on a road linking Sabon Birni local government area and the village of Gidan Bawa in the State and burnt them alive.

