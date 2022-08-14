41 killed in Egypt church fire

Dozens of people have died after a fire broke out at a church in Egypt, many of them crushed during a desperate scramble to escape.

Officials say the number of dead is at least 41, with dozens injured. Children are believed to be among the dead, BBC reports.

An electrical fire broke out as 5,000 worshippers gathered for Mass at the Coptic Abu Sifin church, security sources told Reuters.

The fire blocked an entrance, causing a stampede, they said.

Fire services say the blaze has been brought under control.

The exact cause of the fire is not clear.

However, Father Farid Fahmy, from another nearby church in the Imbaba neighbourhood, told the AFP news agency that it was caused by a short circuit.

“The power was out and they were using a generator,” he said. “When the power came back, it caused an overload.”

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi offered his “sincere condolences to the families of the innocent victims that have passed on to be with their Lord in one of his houses of worship”.

The prosecutor’s office said it had sent a team to the scene to investigate the cause of the blaze.

Giza lies just across the Nile from Cairo and is part of the Greater Cairo metropolis.

Coptic Christians make up at least 10 million of Egypt’s 103 million people.

Copts claims they face discrimination and play a lesser part in Egyptian public life than their numbers justify.

