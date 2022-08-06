4 officers killed as gunmen burn down Imo Police Station

Yet to be identified gunmen have attacked the Agwa Divisional Police headquarters in Oguta Local Government Area of Imo state, killing at least four officers.

The incident occurred on Friday night when the assailants invaded the area shooting sporadically before gaining access into the station.

A source in the area said the hoodlums burnt some vehicles in the station and destroyed other valuable items.

“There was an attack in the station and we learnt that about four officers were killed. The total damage cannot be ascertained at the moment”, he said.

Meanwhile, the state police command has yet to respond to the latest security breach.

More to follow…

