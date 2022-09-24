4 killed, one rescued in Mushin Building Collapse

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) on Friday said four persons died while one was rescued in the building collapse at Oye Sonuga Street, Palm Avenue, in Mushin, Lagos.

The NEMA South West Zonal Cordinator, Mr Ibrahim Farinloye, made this known in a phone chat with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

He said two males and two females died, while one person was rescued in the building collapse.

Earlier, the Lagos State Government also said it would investigate the cause of the building collapse.

The Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Mr Omotayo Bamgbose-Martins, made this known in a statement made available to NAN.

While visiting the site of the three storey building, which was said to be about 40 years old, he directed that the building be pulled down immediately for safety reasons and to forestall further collapse.

He directed the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) and the Lagos State Materials Testing Laboratory to unravel the cause of the collapse.

