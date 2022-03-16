4 killed as gunmen storm NDLEA facility in Ebonyi

The Ebonyi State Police Command has confirmed that four persons were killed in Tuesday’s attack on the facility of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency in the state.

The spokesperson of the Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police Loveth Odah, confirmed the incident on Tuesday.

Odah said that security agencies killed two of the gunmen, while others escaped with injuries at the incident that occurred at Ntezi.

She added: “Too bad, one of the officers and a patient at the NDLEA rehabilitation centre were also killed.

“The security agencies are still searching the bush to get some of the gunmen who were injured.”

The spokesperson added that two riffles and other ammunitions were recovered from the attackers.

“Other items recovered include: 140 rounds of K2 ammunition, 36 rounds of GPMG live ammunition, 30 rounds of Ak 47 rounds of ammunition, a 4Runner jeep, motorcycles, military and police uniforms, charms amongst others,” Odah said.

An Officer of NDLEA, who preferred anonymity, also said four persons were killed in the attack.

“Security agencies repelled the attack on our office, located at Ntezi, Ishíelu local government area of the state around 2pm on Tuesday,” the Officer said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...