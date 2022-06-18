4 killed, 3 injured as bandits attack Bauchi community

Bandits have reportedly attacked some communities in Alkaleri Local Government Area of Bauchi State, killing four persons and leaving three others severely injured.

Sources say the bandits attacked Tudun Wadan Jada, old Jamari, Sabuwa Garin Jauro Bano communities in the dead of the night.

It was gathered that the gunmen were in the communities to abduct someone, who raised the alarm upon their arrival.

The alarm he raised, it was further gathered, attracted the people of the area, particularly the youth who mobilised themselves with a view to preventing the abduction.

“As a result of the large number of people mobilised, the bandits opened fire on them and in the process killed four people on the spot and injured three others.

“They were unable to abduct any one,” a resident told journalists on the telephone.

Another resident of the area, Muhammad Usman, informed newsmen that the attackers arrived in the community around 11:45 p.m.

“They came on motorcycles and when people raised the alarm, they started shooting sporadically and fled to the bush after they killed four people,” he said.

The source added that those injured in the attack were taken to a hospital in Gombe for treatment.

Confirming the attack to journalists in Bauchi on Friday, the chairman, Alkaleri LGA, Yusuf Garba, said four persons were killed by the bandits.

Garba added that security operatives had been deployed in the area and they were already pursuing bandits.

