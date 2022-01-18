4 killed, 12 injured in accident along Lagos-Ibadan expressway

Four persons have died with 12 others injured following an accident along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway in Ogun State.

The Federal Roads Safety Corps, Ogun State Sector Command, which confirmed the incident, said the accident involved two vehicles.

According to an FRSC spokesperson, Florence Okpe, the accident was caused by excessive speed and loss of control.

“A total of 16 persons were involved which comprised of 13 male adults and three female adults, 12 persons were injured and unfortunately four deaths were recorded,” she said.

She added that the injured victims were receiving medical attention in the hospital, while the bodies of the dead have been deposited in a morgue.

