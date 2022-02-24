37 directors fail promotion exam for permanent secretary

Thirty-seven directors in the federal civil service have failed a promotion examination for the position of permanent secretary.

According to the Punch, 37 out of 74 directors who sat for the examination failed.

The other 37 candidates passed the examination and have been invited for an “ICT proficiency test” on Thursday in Abuja.

The office of head of service said the highest score was 74 percent while the least score was 26 percent.

In a circular, Olusola Idowu, on behalf of the examination committee in the office of the head of civil service, said the ICT test would take place at the National Intelligence Agency (NIA).

“The invited candidates are to note that the ICT proficiency test will take place on Thursday, February 24, 2022 by 8am at the Muhammadu Buhari Centre, National Intelligence Agency, Asokoro,” the newspaper quoted Idowu as saying in the circular with reference number HCSF/PS/CMO/154/I/70.

The exercise was meant to fill vacancies for solicitor-general of the federation and permanent secretaries retiring in 2022.

The head of service had said those eligible to take the test must have attained the position of substantive directors on salary grade level 17 on or before January 1, 2020,

Also, they must have updated their records on the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System verification portal.

