32 killed as gunmen raid Kaduna communities

Gunmen have reportedly killed 32 people in an attack on four communities in Kajuru LGA of Kaduna state.

Awemi Maisamari, president of Adara Development Association (ADA), said the incident occured on Sunday, and the corpses of the victims were found in the bushes on Wednesday.

He said the communities that were attacked are Ungwan Gamu, Dogon Noma, Ungwan Sarki and Maikori.

“The attack started around 12noon on Sunday and lasted until around 6pm unchallenged by the state,” Maisamari said.

“Each motorcycle carried people armed with AK-47. When they came, the villagers mobilised to repel them at Maikori village, but they couldn’t withstand their fire power.

“There was no way poor villagers could face the terrorists who were well armed.

“Many people are still missing and some of them are believed to have been abducted by the assailants.

“So far, no contacts have been made. The attack has caused serious panic, leading to the displacement of thousands of people in the area.

“Most of the displaced persons, especially women and children, are still relocating to places like Katul crossing, Kachia, Idon and Maraban Kajuru.

“The attack has compounded the already very bad humanitarian situation in Kajuru LGA because Kutura station and other neighbouring villages were similarly destroyed and displaced on April 8, 2022.

“We are calling on government and other people of conscience to come to the aid of our displaced and dehumanised people.”

The dastardly attack comes days after no fewer than 40 persons were killed as gunmen raided St Francis Church, Owo, Ondo State.

