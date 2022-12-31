31-yr-old Nigerian, Iyin Aboyeji, on billionaires’ lane with Elon Musk

One of the better business news items and empowerment reports that happened a few hours ago as we are moving into 2023 is the listing/naming of a corporate savvy and technologically adroit 31-year-old Nigerian, Iyin Aboyeji, among 62 business founders in the world that have established two unicorns.

A unicorn in techno-language means a privately held startup company with a value of over US$1 billion. Those achievements have earned him global recognition, for the right reasons.

Aboyeji is driving on billionaires’ lane with Elon Musk, and a few others.

Aboyeji’s story is truly inspirational and worthy of recognition. He has a good sense of the local Nigerian environments as well as an effective method to engage the captains of technology in today’s world. Especially the Silicon Valley and that zone!

He was recognized in the latest report on outstanding entrepreneurs by the Venture Capital Initiative of the Stanford University Graduate School of Business.

For context, the Founder and Director of the Initiative, IlyaStrebulaev, stated that while there are 3,025 business founders/execs in the unicorn category in the world, Richard Klausner, is the only person who has founded 4 unicorns! At the next level, only 3 persons have founded 3 unicorns, 62 persons have founded 2 unicorns each.

It is equally interesting and revealing to read Aboyeji’s vision of the elements of his successful drive. In a world where millions of people do not believe in the instrumentality of divine grace and intervention, the young co-founder of Flutterwave, significantly stated in his reaction to the announcement: “At 31 years old, by the grace of God, I am one of 62 people in the whole world and very likely the only African to have co-founded two unicorns – Andela and Flutterwave. I am grateful to my country, Nigeria. I have repeatedly said that in no other country on earth would my story have been possible. I am not a caucasian male. I’m just barely 30 years old. I wasn’t born into old money. My parents are humble clergy – the son of a butcher and the daughter of clergy who worked their way up. It is only through prayers, hard work and the favour of God we have come this far. Can anything good come out of Nigeria? Well yes – this is our testimony. We produce unicorns.”

He has a sense of collaboration to achieve successful entrepreneurship. He appreciates team-work and sacrifice for the success.

“They believed when no sane person would. They worked and sacrificed everything to build the future on the continent and I’m so happy for how God has blessed the work of their hands in return.”

