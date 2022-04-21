3 vehicles burnt as gunmen attack Anambra Police Station

Three vehicles were destroyed on Wednesday as gunmen attacked a police station in Anambra State, south-east Nigeria.

The gunmen stormed the facility in Anaku, Ayamelum Local Government Area of the state in the early hours of Wednesday, where they were repelled by police officers on duty.

The spokesman of the Anambra State Police Command, Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the incident, saying the gunmen after being successfully repelled and in a bid to escape threw locally made explosives into the compound.

Although no casualties were recorded, the police spokesman stated that three police operational vehicles and some motorcycles parked on the premises were torched.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...