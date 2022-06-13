3 slump at Democracy Day Parade

A tragedy was averted on Monday as three persons collapsed at the Eagles Square, where top dignitaries in Nigeria, including the military, were observing a parade to mark the 2022 Democracy Day.

The individuals who slumped are believed to be members of the different units of the military.

They fell at different times apparently from the stress of being on their feet for hours prior to the commencement of the parade exercise.

The colourful parade, presided by President Muhammadu Buhari, was well underway when a bit of commotion broke out from behind one of the parties as some security and medical personnel were seen scrambling stretchers to move those who had collapsed for urgent medical attention.

They were rushed to the tents provided at the square for medical personnel where physicians successfully resuscitated them.

It was not clear whether they were able to return to their duty post for the continuation of their duties.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan was among the dignitaries who witnessed the occasion including the presidential flagbearer of the All Progressive Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

