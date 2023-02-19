Search
3 officers killed as gunmen bomb police facility in Anambra

News

Gunmen have attacked a police facility in Ogidi, Idemili North Local Government Area Anambra State early Saturday, killing three officers.

“Anambra State Police Command have reinforced security in the Idemili North area of the State, following the attack on the Ogidi area command in the early hours of today 18/2/2023, where three police operatives paid the supreme price,” the spokesman of the Anambra Police Command Ikenga Tochukwu said in a statement.

“The hoodlums started shooting sporadically on approaching the area command and threw IEDs and petrol bombs, gaining entrance. Unfortunately, the buildings in the police facility were affected.”

The Command lamented the loss of lives and properties following the attack, called for calm and assured residents of their resolve to flush out the “criminal elements”.

“Meanwhile, the incident is being accessed and Police operations are still ongoing,” the statement added.

