2Pac’s Sister Claims Trustee Has Not Been Transparent About Rapper’s Estate

Sekyiwa Shakur and music executive Tom Whalley are still locked in a nasty legal battle over control of her late brother, 2Pac’s estate.

Per Complex, Sekyiwa claims that Whalley has been withholding information as he mishandles her brother’s assets. This, she said in a new court filing in which she alleges that Whalley has not been transparent in reporting information about the estate to its beneficiaries, despite the court ordering him to do so on several occasions.

She further claims that Whalley has demonstrated a “false sense of entitlement, disregard for transparency and unwillingness to properly comply with his obligation to account to the petitioners and act as a fiduciary.”

Whalley reportedly became the trustee for the Afeni Shakur-Davis Separate Property Trust after 2Pac’s mother passed away in 2016. Now, the late rapper’s sister says Whalley has been “embezzling millions of dollars for his own benefit.” In a lawsuit that Sekyiwa filed in January, she also claims that the music executive has been withholding personal items from the family that have “tremendous sentimental value.”

Her attorneys, Londell McMillan, Donald David, and Joshua R. Mandell, wrote on Monday that Whalley has not been following what the judge has requested in terms of delivering specific information to the court.

“Respondent could very easily have provided these documents in support of his accounting, but has refused to produce any,” the lawyers wrote. “Respondent has chosen to keep his actions and the status of the assets in the Trust and Amaru in the dark, rather than allow reasonable review and comment.”​​​

We can’t wait to see how this pans out.

