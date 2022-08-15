Monday, August 15, 2022
HomeCelebrity
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Latest Posts

2Baba Slams Peddlers of Pregnancy Rumour, Says Their Brains Have Been Fried

2baba has slammed social media folks for inserting themselves in his business and drawing up conclusions without evidence.

The singer who last week, publicly apologised to his wife, children and family members for being an embarrassment, was subjected to online trolling after netizens assumed that he had impregnated another woman.

Addressing the situation, 2baba took to his Instagram stories to slam folks. He said,

“Una too like belle matter.  See people wey no even know who be their senator just dey insult unto wetin dem no even get any idea about Una welldone.” He also added, “Father forgive them for their brain has been fried.”

Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: