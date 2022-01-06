2Baba Slams FG on Plans to Borrow Money for Anti-corruption Campaign

2baba has taken to social media to slam the president and federal government as a whole over plans to borrow money for its anti-corruption fight

The African Queen crooner reacted to FG’s plan to spend N53.6 billion on fighting corruption.

Taking to his Instagram stories, 2Baba said in Pidgin English,

“Dem wan borrow money to take catch people wey thief the one dem borrow before. Chai!! Comedy continent.”

According to a report on a national daily, the Federal Government proposed the sum of N53.6 billion to fight corruption in the 2022 budget. The report added that the figure was the sum total of allocations proposed by the FG to fund five agencies charged with the responsibility of fighting corruption in the country.

The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.) signed the 2022 budget on Friday. The budget is worth N17.1 trillion, with statutory transfer at N869.6 billion, debt service at N3,88 trillion, recurrent (non-debt) expenditure at N6.9 trillion and capital expenditure at N5.46 trillion.

The Federal Government has also revealed its plan to borrow to finance the budget.

