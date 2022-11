Innocent Idibia aka 2Baba is quite perplexed with the use of the phrase, ‘people of colour’ and has shared the reason why.

The internationally acclaimed singer noted the use of the phrase to describe other races and ethnicities asides from Caucasian is total bullsh*t in his books.

2Baba shared his thoughts via his Instagram stories on Tuesday, November 22. He said,

“Unless we are all saying that WHITE is not a colour The idea of saying PEOPLE OF COLOUR is total bullsh*t to me.”

