2Baba Shares One of the Reasons He Loves His Wife,Annie

Many folks got an inside look into the dynamics of 2baba and A nice Idibia’s marriage courtesy of the new Netflix reality show, Young, Famous and African.

2baba who appeared on the show took to Instagram stories to reveal one of the reasons he loves his wife, Annie citing the show as a reference point.

The legendary singer and father of seven shared that though he has never been a fan of reality TV, he wanted to point out that his wife said whatever she felt to whoever was supposed to be the recipient while she was on the show.

“She never laughed with anybody and said different behind. That’s one of the many reasons I love this African Queen,” he said.

