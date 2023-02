Fans and lovers of Innocent Ujah Idibia aka 2Baba can rejoice as something new is dropping from their fave.

The multiple award winning singer announced that new music will be dropping on Friday, February 10, 2023.

Taking to his Instagram page, 2Baba shared a snippet of the video of ‘Bebe’ which featured Larry Gaga and simply captioned it, “10-02-23 🔥🔥🎤”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...