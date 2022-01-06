2Baba Hails Younger Colleague, Adekunle Gold for Dropping Back to Back Hits in the Last 2 Years

It looks like Adekunle Gold has a fan in 2baba as the latter just fawned over him on social media.

The legendary singer and African Queen crooner took to his Instagram stories to hail is younger colleague for serving steady hits in the last 2 years.

He also mentioned the overhauling of Adekunle Gold’s physical appearance since he got married to his wife, Simi.

2baba wrote,

“I just want 2 assume that it’s only me that noticed that AG Baby smashed the last 2 years with hits back 2 back? Plus maddest transformation abi I no well?”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...