Wednesday, March 23, 2022
Tofunmi Oluwashina

2baba Hails Annie Idibia as a Ride or Die Babe, Enjoys Romantic Stroll With Her

More than ever, innocent Idibia aka 2Baba is being publicly affectionate towards his wife, Annie Idibia especially since the debut of her reality TV series on Netflix, Young, Famous and African.

The singer and father of 7 who has been rising up in defense of his wife against trolls since the show aired, took to his Instagram stories to hail her as a ‘ride or die’ babe.

2baba also shared clips of the couple who recently renewed their vows, enjoying a romantic evening stroll together in their neighbourhood. He confessed it was his first time taking such stroll though his wife has always suggested it to him.

Tofunmi Oluwashina

