2Baba Enjoins Fellow Entertainers to Invest in Education

2Baba is enjoining other celebrities to follow in his footsteps and make investments in the educational sector.

The legendary singer and “African Queen” crooner who recently donated a world class studio to the department of music, Obafemi Awolowo University, shared this while posting more photos from the event.

2Baba who was inducted as a Fellow of the School of Music by the great institution of OAU, revealed that he wished that he had music as a course during his secondary and tertiary education days. He share his dream of building music studios in as many schools as he can and enjoined his colleagues in the entertainment industry as well as other celebrities to do anything they can in respect towards investing in education.

