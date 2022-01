2baba is a beyond proud and excited father as his first son, Nino clocks 16 years today.

The singer took to his Instagram page to celebrate the major milestone in the teenager’s life with a heartfelt birthday message.

2baba shared a video of himself and his “twinnie” vibing and wrote,

“Like play like play, massive birthday blessings to my first. A guy. My business partner, young millionaire, mini me, my twinning, I proud of you die. I can’t even shout. Jah GUIDE my SON. LOVE U MAD.”

