Innocent Idibia, aka 2Baba, on Thursday, August 18, celebrated his ex-lover and mother of his children, Pero Adeniyi, on her birthday.

2Baba posted a photo of Pero on his Instagram stories as he gave her a birthday shout out on his page.

“Birthday blessings #perosaiyemi. More light, strength, wisdom and JAH protection,” he wrote.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...