2Baba Announces He’s Done Impregnating Women

Talk about a self deprecating joke and this was what Innocent Idibia aka 2Baba delivered at a recent event.

The singer who has seven children from multiple women took a shot at himself during a performance at the Idoma carnival which held in his hometown in Benue State.

2baba had been getting the crowd excited as he asked them to scream when he ‘noticed’ that some women in a particular section of the crowd were not screaming in excitement.

He took the moment to assure the women not to be scared that he would impregnate them as he was done with that lifestyle.

The father of seven added that his name is Innocent and he has become innocent therefore, there was no fear of anything if that nature happening again.

