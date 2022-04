Innocent Idibia aka 2Baba has a 16-year-old daughter now.

The legendary singer took to his Instagram page to celebrate his first child, Ehi who clocks 16 today.

2Baba who shares the kid as well as two others with Pero Adeniyi, posted photos of his daughter on Instagram as he noted that it feels like he only blinked and she’s all grown up.

Mother of the birthday girl also celebrated the milestone on her own page.

