256 Nigerians have crossed into Poland, Hungary, Romania – FG

The Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced that 130 Nigerians have been received by the country’s embassy in Romania.

In a statement, the ministry explained that it has also provided accommodation for them while arrangements are being made to take them back home.

“Also, officials at Budapest, Hungary have received and accommodated 74 Nigerians safely, where they are being documented for subsequent travel arrangements back to Nigeria,” the statement, signed by the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Ambassador Gabriel Aduda, read.

According to him, another batch of about 200 Nigerians is expected in Budapest later in the day. He also said 52 persons have been received in Warsaw, Poland. Of the number, 23 are being processed at the Polish Government Reception Point at Hala Kijowska.

“The camp is well organised with beds and beddings, food, heating, clothing, and medicals for evacuees,” the statement added.

“We assure Nigerians that all hands are on deck and arrangements are being put in place to effectively evacuate our citizens, in safety and dignity.”

The Federal Government’s recent move came in the heels of Russian invasion of Ukraine, triggering mass exodus of people into neighbouring countries.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...