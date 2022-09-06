22-Year-Old Rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again is Expecting His 9th Child

YoungBoy Never Broke Again is expecting his 9th child.

The 22-year-old shared this news on Instagram in a post in which he teased the imminent arrival of the child; the post includes a series of pictures of a woman’s hand showing off a massive diamond ring alongside her baby bump.

NBA Youngboy new baby on the way. pic.twitter.com/iPYe8D7Edw — Costa ⭐ (@CostaKentrell) September 5, 2022

The news broke the interview, prompting the rapper to deactivate his social media. But DJ Akademiks claims the rapper deactivated his account because he has a new project coming.

“Breaking: NBA Youngboy deactivates his Instagram page,” Akademiks tweeted on Monday. “I talked to him and asked why… He said ‘Realer 2’ is dropping tonight!!!!”

Breaking: NBA Youngboy deactivates his Instagram page. I talked to him and asked why… He said 'Realer 2' is dropping tonight!!!! — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) September 5, 2022

