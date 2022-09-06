Tuesday, September 6, 2022
22-Year-Old Rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again is Expecting His 9th Child

YoungBoy Never Broke Again is expecting his 9th child.

The 22-year-old shared this news on Instagram in a post in which he teased the imminent arrival of the child; the post includes a series of pictures of a woman’s hand showing off a massive diamond ring alongside her baby bump.

The news broke the interview, prompting the rapper to deactivate his social media. But DJ Akademiks claims the rapper deactivated his account because he has a new project coming.

“Breaking: NBA Youngboy deactivates his Instagram page,” Akademiks tweeted on Monday. “I talked to him and asked why… He said ‘Realer 2’ is dropping tonight!!!!”

