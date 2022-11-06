21 children abducted in Katsina regain freedom

Twenty-one children who were abducted by terrorists in Katsina State have regained their freedom.

The children were kidnapped on Sunday while working on a farm in Mairuwa community, Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) on Friday had urged authorities to swing into action and rescue the children.

Police spokesperson, SP Gambo Isah confirmed their release in a statement on Saturday.

He said the victims comprising 17 girls and four boys have since been reunited with their respective families as investigations continue.

“Good evening Gentlemen of the Press. It is with great joy that I announce the release of all the 21 abducted workers that were kidnapped while working in a farmland at Kamfanin Mai Lafiya village, Faskari LGA of Katsina state. They have been reunited with their families. Investigation is ongoing please”, the statement said.

Isah had on Wednesday confirmed the abduction to Channels Television;s correspondent, noting that the incident occured on Sunday afternoon at about 12:30 pm.

The abducted children according to Isah, are aged between 15 and 18 years.

“Yes, we got the report and we are working to rescue them,” he said at the time. “The children among them are 21, between 15 and 18 years.” The owner of the farm was not around when the incident happened.”

