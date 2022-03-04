20th Century President Reveals Ryan Reynolds’ Free Guy 2 is on the Works

The President of 20th Century Studios has assured fans and lovers of Ryan Reynolds’ Free Guy that a sequel is happening.

The film sparked immediate sequel talk from fans and studios alike after becoming the most successful original movie during the pandemic.

During a interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Steve Asbell have an update as to the status of the sequel when asked.

“We’re awaiting a script that is days away. It’s a fantastic story.” It would seem that Asbell has seen parts of the script already and is waiting on the final draft to be handed in.

He added that “Free Guy movies” is the interesting part there, the world of the film does lend itself to expanding beyond Ryan Reynolds’s character Guy, but this could also just mean more sequels.

Reynolds and Shawn Levy spoke on sequel plans in an interview with Collider late last month. “We loved Free Guy. We were thrilled that Free Guy was as successful as it was, and particularly as an original movie at a time where few get made and even fewer are hits. So that was gratifying. And if we can crack that sequel, that’s something that might be very fun to make together.” It would seem they cracked the sequel and wrote something that everyone was happy with.

Despite grossing over $331 million around the world Free Guy had a bumpy start, when the pandemic forced wholesale theater closures in March 2020, Free Guy was pushed to Dec. 11, 2020. Then it was briefly taken off the calendar before landing on May 21, 2021. But that didn’t work either, and Free Guy ultimately shifted to August and the rest is history.

