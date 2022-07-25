2023: You should be in jail – Asari Dokubo blasts Peter Obi

A former Niger Delta militant leader, Asari Dokubo, has claimed the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, should be in jail.

Dokubo said Obi should be in jail for investing the funds of the Anambra State government while he was a governor.

He criticized the former Anambra State governor, alleging he invested the state funds in a family business.

“In a normal country, Peter Obi is supposed to be in jail for investing state money in a family business and failed” Asari Dokubo.

Recall that Dokubo recently described the Labour Party’s presidential candidate as a glorified “Yahoo Yahoo boy.”

He urged Nigerians not to vote for the former Anambra State governor during the 2023 presidential election.

The ex-militant leader had argued that the Labour Party’s presidential candidate was not fit for the highest political office in the country.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...