2023: You saw pepper in 8 years – Oyedepo tells Nigerians

As Nigeria inches closer to the 2023 elections, the founder of Living Faith Church Worldwide, Bishop David Oyedepo has cautioned Nigerians, stressing that they saw “pepper” in the last eight years.

Bishop Oyedepo cautioned Nigerians against making the mistake of the past because God tells him things about the country.

He issued the warning during the 21 days of prayer and fasting of the church.

Oyedepo said events in the country have indicated that Nigerians have failed to learn from the past.

According to Oyedepo: “Being in church doesn’t make you a prophet. God tells me things, details about this nation, and I know something is happening right now, but when it’s time, I’ll talk to you.

“You’ll become dead to what they’re saying, you’re just open only to what God is saying. Did you see pepper or not in the last 8 years? You know pepper is in grades, different levels of pepper. Nigerians have short memory, very short memory.

“If you can’t learn from the past up until now, I don’t know what you want to learn.

“They made all balloon promises, nothing came to pass, not one. You wrote them down, newspapers wrote them down, you can’t see anything there. They’re saying, ‘come again, come again, fools come.”

