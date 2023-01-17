Search
2023: Wike reveals Rivers’ preferred candidate

Politics

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has disclosed those the State would not vote for in the 2023 elections.

Wike said the people of Rivers would not vote for candidates that hate the State.

Speaking at the local government campaign flag-off rally of the State’s PDP in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area (ONELGA) on Monday, he said the 2023 election was a fight to finish.

According to Wike: “That is how you know those who hate Rivers State, that is how you know those who love us. If you hate Rivers State, we will not give you our vote.

“We will only give our vote to those who love Rivers State. You have to listen to your leaders through the DG (director general) of the campaign.

“They will come back to you, sit you down and tell you where we are heading to. It is a fight to finish. Do not be afraid. We are going to win at the end of the day. You know that we have always won. We will continue to win.”

