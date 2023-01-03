Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

2023: Wike mocks Atiku after Obasanjo endorsed Obi

Politics

Governor Nyesom Wike has aimed jibes at Atiku Abubakar over former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s endorsement of Labour Party’s Peter Obi.

Atiku was vice president during the Obasanjo administration between 1999 and 2007. But on Sunday, the former Nigerian president recommended Obi for the country’s number one seat next year, a move the Rivers State Governor said means “there is something fundamentally wrong”.

“I was praying that Obasanjo should not say anything. When I saw the letter last night, I was touched. If your principal cannot recommend you, then there is something fundamentally wrong,” Wike said on Monday at the flag-off of the construction of Akpabu-Odido Road in Emohua and Ahoada West local government areas.

“After all, you people went to see your principal to lobby him to recommend you. It took your principal a long time before he now wrote a letter to all Nigerians, saying, ‘Look, I am not too comfortable [with Atiku]’. I am not bothered about other people but this one [Obasanjo] worked with you and he knows [why he took that decision].”

Latest

News

PDP Leader, 3 others murdered in Anambra

0
Four persons, including the People Democratic Party (PDP) leader,...
Politics

Tinubu boasts of fitness after Umrah

0
Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the ruling...
Politics

Ex-Imo Governor, Ohakim attacked, 4 policemen killed

0
Four of the former Governor of Imo State, Ikedi...
News

Obosi community leader shot dead

0
The President-General of Obosi Community, in Idemili North Local...

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

PDP Leader, 3 others murdered in Anambra

0
Four persons, including the People Democratic Party (PDP) leader,...
Politics

Tinubu boasts of fitness after Umrah

0
Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the ruling...
Politics

Ex-Imo Governor, Ohakim attacked, 4 policemen killed

0
Four of the former Governor of Imo State, Ikedi...
News

Obosi community leader shot dead

0
The President-General of Obosi Community, in Idemili North Local...
News

Recession to hit one-third of world’s economy – IMF

0
Head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva,...
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor
spot_imgspot_img

PDP Leader, 3 others murdered in Anambra

Emmanuel Offor -
Four persons, including the People Democratic Party (PDP) leader, has been reportedly killed by gunmen in Anambra State. A source told Tribune Online that the...
Read more

Tinubu boasts of fitness after Umrah

Emmanuel Offor -
Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, has again defended his fitness, saying he successfully perform seven trips...
Read more

Ex-Imo Governor, Ohakim attacked, 4 policemen killed

Emmanuel Offor -
Four of the former Governor of Imo State, Ikedi Ohakim’s police orderlies were slain on Monday when fleeing militants ambushed his vehicle. The incident happened...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: