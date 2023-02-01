2023: Wike finally endorses Tinubu

The governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike has declared his support for the candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

It would be recalled that Wike had said he will make his decision on who to support for presidency in January 2023.

He has been called out severally in the month for not keeping to his word but his response has always been that he didn’t specify the date he will be making the announcement.

It is now understood that the governor has unveiled Tinubu as his choice candidate even though he hasn’t come out to say it publicly.

For months now, there have been pointers that he would work for Peter Obi as his online media aides have been canvassing votes for Peter Obi until yesterday when they all suddenly started campaigning for Tinubu, just a day after Wike revealed that he will be naming his preferred choice.

Also, in a video seen on twitter, the rivers state government has started mounting billboards for the APC Presidential candidate, recall that Wike noted that he will be going all out for his preferred choice.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...