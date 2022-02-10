2023: Why Tambuwal should be the next Nigerian President – Bafarawa

A former Governor of Sokoto State, Attahiru Bafarawa has said the current Governor of the State, Aminu Tambuwal is more qualified to be the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate.

Bafarawa explained that Tambuwal’s political antecedents and ability to coordinate people make him more qualified to be PDP’s flag bearer.

He spoke during Tambuwal’s ongoing consultations aimed at becoming PDP’s presidential candidate in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State, NAN reports.

Bafarawa said being a lawyer and a former Speaker of the House of Representatives makes Tambuwal more qualified to become PDP’s presidential candidate.

He pointed out that Tambuwal would fit into all arms of government if given the opportunity to rule Nigeria.

“Tambuwal was not only a legislator but also a lawyer by profession, meaning that he fits into the judiciary and at the same time, today he is a sitting governor serving his second term.

“This is to tell you that Tambuwal fits into all the three arms of government. Therefore, he is more credible for the presidential ticket.

“That’s why we are here to take him to where we want him to be, not where he wants to be,” Bafarawa said.

Under the PDP, former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, ex-SGF, Anyim Pius Anyim, Dele Momodu of Ovation Magazine have also signified interest to run for the presidency in 2023.

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar is yet to declare his intentions.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...