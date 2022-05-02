Monday, May 2, 2022
2023: ‘Why APC must field a northern candidate’ – Fani-Kayode

A former aviation minister, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, has suggested who may likely win the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential primary.

Fani-Kayode suggested that ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar may pick the PDP Presidential ticket.

Consequently, he urged the All Progressives Congress, APC, to field a Northern Presidential candidate to retain power in 2023.

In a tweet, the APC chieftain stressed that politics is a game of numbers

He tweeted: “The truth is that @atiku is likely to win the presidential primaries in the @OfficialPDPNig.

“Given that, the only way @OfficialAPCNg can win is by fielding a northern candidate.

“Whether anyone likes it or not, this is the truth.

“Politics is a game of numbers: take it or leave it.”

